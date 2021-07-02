Rove Concepts

Wishbone Outdoor Chair

A classic reimagined for the outdoors. The Wishbone Outdoor Chair is a premium reproduction of one of the most classic designs from the mid century modern era. A rare combination of natural and practical, its misleadingly complex construction stems from the designer's extensive knowledge of wood. The fluid lines and minimalist style create an airy feel while the Y-back creates a truly organic impression. The curving top rail and tapered legs are stunning additions to the comfortably flexible yet sturdy woven wicker seat.