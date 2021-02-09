Rove Concepts

The Wishbone Chair is a premium reproduction of one of the most classic designs from the mid century modern era. A rare combination of natural and practical, its misleadingly complex construction stems from the designer's extensive knowledge of wood. The fluid lines and minimalist style create an airy feel while the Y-back creates a truly organic impression. The curving top rail and tapered legs are stunning additions to the comfortably flexible yet sturdy woven seat. Read more about the Wishbone Chair in The Journal. Download Tearsheet PDF