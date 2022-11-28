Wisdom Panel

Based on 20+ years of research, Wisdom Panel Complete for Cats delivers vital insights about your cat's health, ancestry, and traits by analyzing thousands of data points within their DNA. To provide you with the best cat DNA test possible, Wisdom Panel geneticists and veterinarians actively research feline health and genetics and partner with cat breeders worldwide. Because when you know more about your cat, you can better tailor care to suit their specific needs. - Get ahead of health risks with 45+ tests for genetic conditions-from medication sensitivities to polycystic kidney disease. And schedule a free call with a veterinarian to discuss any notable results - Screen for 70+ breeds and populations and see your cat's breed mix reported down to 1% with ancestry results powered by the world's biggest breed reference database - Demystify physical features-from coat color to tail length-with 25+ trait tests, and learn if any unique characteristics call for special care - Measure genetic diversity and identify your cat's blood type for a more holistic picture of their overall health and potential risks - Receive your results in as little as three weeks after a simple, at-home cheek swab