Beats

Wireless Over-ear Noise Canceling Headphones

$349.99 $174.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience Up to 22 hours of battery life enables fully-featured all-day wireless playback Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low