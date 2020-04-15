Lucloud

Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo, Ultra Slim

ADVANCED 2.4G WIRLESS:Delivers the reliability and speed of a corded connection that allows you to work with your PC from a distance. One tiny Unifying receiver (USB 2.0) connects both the keyboard and mouse to your computer. DESIGN: Environmentally friendly ABS material. 3 adjustable DPI, set the track you need. ltra-thin mouse built-in MINI receiver, travel tourism is not easy to lose. District 2 full keyboard design, simple and compact, saving desk space. MUTE: Sensitive mouse click, the sound is smaller. Key comfortable and smooth, softly typing and let you focus on your work and not disturb the people around you.The chocolate-like keycap gives you an excellent feel. WARMLY NOTE: 1. Not fully compatible with Mac System,hotkey functions can not be fully applied. 2.The keyboard needs 2 x AA battery and mouse needs 2 x AAA battery (not included). BRILLIANT CUSTOMER SERVICE: 24 hours stand-by professional customer service promise to give you a satisfied solution and every products with 12-Months warranty. Wireless keyboard and mouse combo Feature 2.4G wireless keyboard and mouse combo，High quality material. Connect both keyboard and mouse just need a nano receiver. No wires make a more smart and tidy desktop. Luxury silver and white color,simple and elegant. Finishing greatly match your mac book or other laptop. Electroplated face shell,dustproof and easy to clean. Nice quality,portable and easy to use. Scissor whisper keys,comfortable typing. No disturbance to you and others. With numeric keypad and detailed indicator light. Get Started Step 1: Take out the 2.4G nano receiver , insert batteries for each unit (keyboard and mouse) Step 2: Plug the nano receiver into the USB port of your laptop/PC/tablet Step 3: Switch on both keyboard and mouse.It will connect to your device automatically. Note: The keyboard and mouse will enter sleep mode to preserve power after about 10 mins of inactivity,press any key and wait for 3 seconds to activate again. Solution for keyboard and mouse no response 1.power off all oth