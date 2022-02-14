LETTON

Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo

$33.99

Buy Now Review It

【Wireless Keyboard Mouse Set】 Includes Cute Wireless Keyboard with 112 colorful Keys and Wireless Optical Mice. ALL-IN-ONE PC GAMER VALUE KIT. ATTENTION: The CONNECTOR FOR THE PC IS ON THE BACK OF THE MICE. 【Full Size keyboard with Cute 112 Keys】The computer keyboards with mouse has noise reduced keys and the silent click of the quiet mice will allow you to do your job without disturbing others. The optical wireless mouse is with modern ergonomic design, DPI：1200 【2.4GHz Wireless Dropout-Free Connection】2.4GHz signal delivers up to a range of 28 feet connection that allows you to work with your PC from a distance. One small Nano receiver (USB 2.0) connects both the mouse and keyboard,high speed rate of return allows the combo to ensure their stable and smooth transmission without delay and frame skip, hence to enhance your typing experience. 【Durability Battery Life】Both keyboard and mouse turn into Power-save mode automatically,click any key or button to wake-up within seconds. Keyboard runs on one AAA battery, Mouse runs on one AA battery (Included). Low battery indication shows in the top right corner, when the battery is dying,the keyboard's low battery indication light will remind you to replace the battery. 【Wide Compatible】The white wireless keyboard and mouse compatible with operating systems(USB 2.0 port)---Windows or Mac OS, Work perfectly with Mac, Destop, PC, Laptop and more.❤1 Year Warranty❤