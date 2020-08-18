Sony

Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones, Blue

$129.99 $78.00

Buy Now Review It

Feel the power of extra bass Up to 30 hours of battery life for long-lasting listening Listen in comfort with an on-ear design and swiveling ear cups Get extra bass in a lightweight comfortable wireless headphone Powerful clear sound lasts all day long with up to 30 hours of battery life Download the Sony Headphones Connect app to optimize your sound settings take phone calls with the built-in mic and control your smartphone’s voice assistant with the push of a button