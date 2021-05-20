TaoTronics

Immersive Stereo Sound: Built-in qualcomm aptx codec & peek+ pu high fidelity dynamic drivers, this wireless earbuds with hi-res audio, promises to deliver powerful bass & cd-level audio lossless transmission Crystal-clear Calls: Bluetooth earbuds with cvc 8.0 active noise cancellation technology accurately detects background-noise and counter it with equal anti-noise, so your voice is heard clearly by the other end device without interference even in a noisy environment Non-stop 9hours Playtime: Bluetooth earphones offers stream music up to 9 hours on single full charge, and pocket sized charging case extends playtime up to 29 hours. usb-c fast charging technology supports 2 hours of playtime after 10-minute quick charge Secure-fit & Touch Control: Ergonomic design locks the bluetooth headphones in ear and distributes pressure reasonably, high-sensitivity touch sensors detect to every touch for adjusting volume and answering calls, so no more concerns of earbuds falling out or hurt ears, just enjoy your music in sports. come with 4 sizes ear fins to custom fit for various people IPX8 Waterproof & Warranty: IPX8 protection effortlessly protects the earbuds against water & sweat, support to keep smooth call and music playing even caught in the downpours, taotronics wireless earphones are great for gym or outdoor sports. we offer 90-day no reason to refund and 12-month warranty for any quality problem, please feel free to contact us for help Compatible Devices: iPhone iPod Samsung bluetooth-enable device 8 x Ear Tips (two are equipped on the earbuds), 1 x USB-C Charging Cable, 1 x User Guide, 1 x Quick Start Guide Why choose TaoTronics wireless earbuds? 1. aptX Technology: CD-level sound quality audio lossless transmission, exceptional listening experience. 2. CVC 8.0 Technology: Active vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression, flawless calls even in busy spaces. 3. One-Step Pairing: TaoTronics wireless earbuds will automatically connect with the last paired device when removed from the case. 4. Role Switching Technology: Freely use either earbud. Check the user manual for instruction on how to pair with two earbuds at the first time via a pop-up. 5. On the go: Up to 9 hrs of listening time on one charge, the charging case provides additional 20 hours of battery life. Connect Notes: "TAOTRONICS Soundliberty 97" for Couple Earbuds Mode & Single Left Earbud Mode "TAOTRONICS Soundliberty 97 R" for Single Right Earbud Mode Technical Specifications: Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, Apt-X Playtime: 9hrs, up to 29hrs with charging case Waterproof: IPX8 Bluetooth Version: 5.0 Bluetooth Range: up to 10m/33ft indoor What’s in the Box: 1 x TaoTronics True Wireless Stereo Earbuds (TT-BH097) 1 x USB-C Charging Case 8 x Ear Tips (S/M/L/XL: two are equipped on the earbuds) 1 x USB-C Charging Cable 1 x User Guide 1 x Quick Start Guide