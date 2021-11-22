PDKUAI

Wireless Charger Fast Wireless Charging Pad

$17.98

Buy Now Review It

[HIGH-SPEED CHARGING] Qi wireless charger provides fast wireless charging up to 15W for LG V30/V40,Galaxy S21/S20/S20+/Note 10/10+; 10W wireless charger for Galaxy S10e/S10/S9/S8/S7/S7 Edge/S6 Edge+/Galaxy Note 10/9/8,Goolge Pixel 4/4XL; 7.5W Wireless Charger for iPhone 13 12 Pro Max mini/SE/11/11 Pro (Max)/ X/XS (Max)/XR/8/8 Plus; 11W charging for Google Pixel 4/4XL; 5W for all Qi-enabled phones, Airpods 2/Pro/Galaxy Buds+ (QC 3.0 adapter is needed for fast wireless charger, not included) [EASIER TO USE] Exclusive Multifunctional Intelligent Protect Technology provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention. Besides that, this wireless chargers made of ABS Material which is fire-resistant, you can purchase it at assurance. Double guarantee and dual safety provide you safety experience. Note: Adapter is Not Included, QC 2.0/3.0 adapter, iPhone 11 Pro (Max) PD Adapter, Note 10/10 Plus PD Adapter will be highly recommended [Case Friendly] Compatible with most cases up to 5mm (0.2inch) thick,Please remove magnetic or metal attachments that interfere with wireless charging; The soft LED indicator allows you to know the status as soon as your phone is placed on the stand.The slip-resistant base makes the charger stable [UPGRADED USB Type C Cable] Featuring upgraded USB-C connector and 3.3ft /1M USB-C to USB-A charge cable (included) providing a more stable faster and safer charging than traditional Micro USB cable Thanks to its reversible USB-C connector it's always right side up no matter which way you plug it in thus preventing port Damage and extending the life expectancy [WHAT YOU GET] It included Wireless Charging Pad; USB Type C Cable(1M/3.3ft ); PDKUAI offers a 24-month and 12-hour customer service to our friendly customers Please contact us directly if you have any questions or issues