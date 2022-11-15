BONAOK

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

【PARTICULAR DESIGN】 - The excellent design of karaoke microphones is very suitable for your hand, which let you feel more comfortable. And the built-in high-quality Bluetooth module can be used as a wireless speaker, mp3 player, and recorder, compatible with various singing applications. 【TWO WAYS CONNECTION】- Bluetooth Connection & Cable Connection. You just need to connect your phone with cable or Bluetooth, and then open the singing APP on your phone. The built-in clear audio and the vividly sound effect let you listen and sing anytime and anywhere. 【HIGH COMPATIBILITY】- Supporting micro SD card max 32GB(NOT INCLUDED) and song switch. The Bluetooth has a great distance of connection(10m). 【EASY TO USE】- Multi-function buttons, easy to switch to different modes, adjust microphone, echo, and music volume separately, enjoy singing along with the music. With echo mode, a karaoke mic can bring a surrounding immersion. 【MICROPHONE FOR KIDS & ADULTS】-Come with 1* BONAOK microphone, 1* Portable Black Case, 1* Audio Cable, 1*Charge Cable, 1*User Manual, and 1*Colorful Box. Cute gifts idea for kids, teens and adults, friends and family, suitable for all kinds of holidays and festivals.