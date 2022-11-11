BONAOK

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

【PARTICULAR DESIGN】 - The excellent design of our karaoke microphones is very suitable for your hand, which can make you feel more comfortable. And the built-in high-quality Bluetooth module can be used as speaker, player and Recorder, compatible with various singing applications. 【TWO WAYS CONNECTION】- Bluetooth Connection & Cable Connection. You just need to connect your phone with cable or Bluetooth, and then open the singing APP on your phone. The built-in clearly audio and vividly sound effect allows you listen and sing anytime and anywhere. 【HIGH COMPATIBILITY】- Supporting micro SD card max 32GB(NOT INCLUDED) and song switch. The Bluetooth has a great distance of connection(10m). 【EASY TO USE】- Multi-function buttons, easy to switch to different modes, adjust volume, sing and play music. With echo mode,our karaoke mic can bring a surrounding immersion. And the USB port allows you to plug USB, turn this magic piece to MP3, and play it directly. 【WHAT YOU GET】- 1* BONAOK microphone, 1* Audio Cable, 1*Charge Cable, 1*User Manual, 1* Portable Case, 1*Colorful Box.