Ashintar Anji

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

$21.20

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

【Multi-Function Karaoke Microphone】This microphone built-in high-quality bluetooth module can be used as speaker, player and Recorder, compatible with various singing applications. It’s small and portable, can be used for for home,outdoor,meeting at anywhere anytime. 【High-quality Sound Effect】 It uses a three-layer high-density noise canceling structure to significantly reduce noise. Bring a better experience.Professional audio processor and tuning system, creating a stunning KTV live-sound environment and wonderful echo reverberation. 【Big&Rechargeable Battery】Our wireless microphone with high quality battery ,built-in 1800mAh rechargeable Lithium-ion battery,Quicker charging, long-time lasting. 【Three Ways Connection】The microphone support bluetooth Connection, cable usb connection and TF card connection.You can connect with your phone through bluetooth and open singing APP on your phone. Or insert usb or TF card directly and singing 【Best Gifts】 The light weight handheld karaoke microphone is mini size and easy to hold. It will be a best gift fr your kids,freinds .This wireless microphone must be a great gift for meeting, parties and celebrations How To Use？ 1.Switch on/off: Press the button, the light will turn on/off (Press the power button for about 5s, you will hear connected sound successfully.) 2.Bluetooth connection: Open your bluetooth function ,Search device name WS-858 and connect. 3.Playing music: Turn on your mobile music app, and play a song or accompaniment. 4.Adjusting sound: Adjust volume and echo to the best state. 5.Starting singing and enjoying a great singing time. Specification: Material: Aluminium Alloy Output Power: 5W (Speaker Output) Charging Voltage: DC 5V Charging Time: 2~3 hours Sing Time: Up to 5-10 hours Speaker Frequency: 100Hz-10KHz Transmission Distance: 10m (32.8ft) Power Supply: Build-in Li-ion battery Reverb Mode: Echo sound reverberation Packaging Includes: Bluetooth Microphone USB data cable Instruction Manual