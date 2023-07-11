Aeveone

Wired Powerful Handheld Electric Massager

Multiple strengths: This electric doby massager is the body vibrating massager that sends 10 different frequency patterns of concentrated therapeutic power, relieving your tense back, neck, and shoulder muscles from unwanted pain. EASY TO HANDLE - 12.5 inches long, the massager can easily be handled with both hands so you can really work those sore muscles, however it’s light enough to be able to be held with one hand. DISCREET POWER ANYWHERE - The 74.80-in electrical cord means you have the freedom to massage those sore spots just about anywhere. There’s no battery that will run out of juice at exactly the wrong time. The motor is quiet so you don’t need to worry about bothering the folks in the next room. HIGH QUALITY SOFT HEAD: The soft silicone head is not only comfortable and soft, but also provides a comfortable massage experience. It can also be removed for cleaning