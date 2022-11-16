United States
Free People
Winterberry Candle
$40.00
At Free People
The Scent An enchanting blend of rich, ripe winter berries and fruits, wrapped in green leaves, woods and sweet resins. This lush, velvety, winterberry scent is a beautiful aromatic escape for the holiday and winter season. Fragrance Notes Top: Gooseberry, Rhubarb, Fig Leaf Heart: Cassis, Cedarwood, Heliotrope Base: Amber, Oakmoss, Cashmere Musk Our signature artisan candles, based in an all-natural soy wax blend, are hand-poured in New York by Joya, and beautifully packaged and presented in an opalescent glass jar. Size: 190g 6.7oz