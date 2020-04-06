FLAdorepet

Winter Fleece Bunny Rabbit

$10.90

Buy Now Review It

Size Chart:XS Back 7.4inch Chest 11.0inch Suit for pet under 2LBS Pls check the size before you buy it. Warm and soft thick fleece fabric,not hurt your pet skin.Keep your pet warm in cold winter Cute love heart with swing patch on the back of clothes,suit for daily activities,holiday,Christmas and any party. Available for small size pet, such Bunny,Chinchilla,Ferret, Adult guinea pig, Squirrel,Mini dog ,Mini cat,Chihuahua, Cup Poodle, Machine wash in cold water line dry Product name: Small animal shirt Color:Red Material:fleece Size Chart: XXS Back 5.9inch Chest 10.2inch Suit for pet under 1LBS XS Back 7.4inch Chest 11.0inch Suit for pet under 2LBS Washing:Both hand washing and machine are available. Machine wash gentle in cold water Packing:1*Pet Clothes