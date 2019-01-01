Bath & Body Works

Winter Candy Apple 3-wick Candle

☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. GoldieJiggles · 4 days ago Excellent scent! Throughout all the Winter Candy Apple products, this is perhaps my favorite. It has the sweet, but not overpowering, smell that nicely fills the room. ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. rubym · 4 days ago Favorite Holiday Candle!!! this candle makes my room smell so good! it smells exactly like it's named, winter candy apple. must get for the holiday season! ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. Megan1394 · 4 days ago The best!! I've been buying bath and body works candles for many years now and I'm never disappointed! Of all the candles I've tried bbw smell the best! I love all the candles but winter candy apple is my favorite! ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. Nikki8888 · 8 days ago MY FAVORITE CANDLE OF ALL TIME I love the Winter Candy Apple scent and anticipate its arrival every year! It has such a light, clean apple scent and it makes the house smell amazing! I wish it was sold all year round!