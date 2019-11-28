Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Winslow Dress
$268.00
$187.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
For brides, bridesmaids, and those attending their 17th wedding this year. This is a v-neck, wrap dress with kimono sleeves and a relaxed fit throughout.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Jocasta Tiered Maxi Dress
$230.00
$161.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Gabrielle Silk Organza Midi Dress
$200.00
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Forever21
Organza-sleeve Mini Dress
$25.00
$17.50
from
Forever21
BUY
Sea
Ella Puff Sleeve Dress
$345.00
$207.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Extended Size Reign Top
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Crystal Bodysuit
$48.00
$33.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$173.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Reign Top
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Sirena Ruffled Tunic
$160.00
$49.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Goodthreads
Modal Fleece Popover Sweatshirt Dress
$35.00
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
$84.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Anya Dress
$249.00
$211.65
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted