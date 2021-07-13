Maria Farro

Winona Sandal

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Undone

The Winona Sandal, by footwear label Maria Farro, is a classic and minimal sandal inspired by the 1990s. This sandal features thin string style straps that wrap around the top of your foot. Handmade in Chania, a city on the northwest coast of the Greek Island Crete, made from 100% black leather, Maria Farro sandals are made for maximum comfort, that will soften and mould to the foot with wear. Due to its handmade construction, please note there may be natural marks on the leather that are not deemed a fault but rather a sign of ethical, slow fashion.