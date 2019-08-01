Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Sam Edelman

Winona Boot

$160.00
At Zappos
Heeled ankle boots feature a leather upper with Western-inspired detailing. Pull-on wear with elasticized side panels. Pointed-toe silhouette. Synthetic lining. Cushioned, fixed footbed. Stacked heel. Synthetic outsole.
Featured in 1 story
The Past, Present & Future Trends To Know
by Emily Ruane