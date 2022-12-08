Winky Lux

Winky Lux Flower Balm, Color Changing Flower Jelly Lip Balm Cosmetics, Find Your Perfect Shade Of Pink Using The Unique Ph Level Of Your Lips, 0.13 Oz, Pink Flower

£58.48

Product description Now blooming: the flower power that started it all! The best-selling Winky Lux Flower Balm is a vegan lip stain that glides on clear then merges with lips’ natural pH levels, creating a flattering and uniquely “you” shade of pink. The flower inside is a real chrysanthemum -- making this a beautiful and hydrating addition to your lip routine. Ingredients C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Diisostearyl Malate, Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Isononyl Isononanoate, Dibutyl Ethylhexanoyl Glutamide, Dibutyl Lauroyl Glutamide. May Contain (+/-): Red 27 (CI 45410).