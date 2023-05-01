LoveShackFancy | Free People

Wink Dress

$595.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 79252904; Color Code: 001 Sure to turn heads at any special event, this stunning midi dress is featured in a slinky silhouette with jewel-adorned top piecing, beaded shoulder straps, and metallic fringe at bottom hem for an added sparkly touch. Fit: Classic, A-line style Features: Hook back and hidden zip closure, adjustable shoulder straps, cutout detail at front, bustier-inspired piecing at top Why We <3 It: The coolest take on a forever classic, this gorgeous midi is the perfect piece to pair with a staple stiletto or a bold boot for effortless edge.