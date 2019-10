Spirit Halloween

Winifred Sanderson Costume

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Spirit Halloween

No one is safe this Halloween--not when the Sanderson Sisters are back and better than ever! Take on the role of Winifred Sanderson and cause trouble in the town of Salem when you wear this Winifred costume! Her signature, dark green velvet-like dress has never looked more gorgeous, wrapped around layers of purple fabric and accented with gold-colored foil designs. Bring the story of Hocus Pocus to life!