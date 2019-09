Think Royln

Everyone needs a good wingman (and we found you one). The horizontal quilted fabric large enough for all your essentials, with a little bit of edge. Carry the bag by the sporty handles or the detachable strap that's designed to clip on. Pockets include: Inside zip pocket, inside water bottle pocket, and outside front pocket. Dimensions: Height: 13.5”, Width: 22”, Drop of shoulder strap 8”.