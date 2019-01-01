Samsonite

Winfield 2 Hardside 20" Luggage

$89.99 $61.99

Transport your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly. This extremely lightweight and durable spinner features 100 percentage polycarbonate construction with sharp molded details. Made to absorb impact by flexing while under stress then popping back to its original shape, eliminating dents and dings while protecting its contents. An elegant brushed pattern hides any potential scratches or scuffs from your journeys. The fully-lined interior has cross-straps, a privacy curtain with its own zippered organizational pockets. Tsa approved combination lock for security and peace of mind.