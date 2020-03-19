Üllo

Wine Purifier + Decanter

Purifying your wine is the best way for you to get rid of sulfites, which are artificial preservatives responsible for headaches and hangovers. Üllo’s signature Wine Purifier reduces these side effects and eliminates that bitter taste these preservatives leave behind using Selective Sulfite Capture™ technology and an adjustable aerator. Not only can you purify your wine, but you can also decant it, showcasing your wine’s beautiful color while opening up its aromas and flavors. Enjoy your favorites to the fullest with fewer consequences.