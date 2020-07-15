Üllo

Wine Purifier

$79.99 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

Purifies any Wine by Removing Sulfites and Sediment. Aerates Selectively with on/off Aerator Switch Rests Gently on Top of any Wine Glass or can be Hand Held. Stores Beautifully in its Display Base Includes: Ullo Wine Purifier, Travel Bag, (4) Selective Sulfite Capture Single Bottle Filters Easily disassembles, Dishwasher Safe, Hand Wash Recommended, Made from Food Grade BPA-free materials Unlocks the Pure flavors of wine by removing the strong bitter flavor of sulfite preservatives. Easily disassembles, Dishwasher Safe, Hand Wash Recommended, Made from Food Grade BPA-free materials