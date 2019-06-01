Üllo

Wine Purifier

£69.99

SULFITE REMOVAL Sulfites are artificial chemicals added to wine as a preservative and are no longer needed once the bottle is opened. Each filter purifies 1 Standard (750 Milliliter) bottle of wine. Üllo purifies wine using a food grade polymer to selectively remove sulfites, while allowing other compounds in wine to flow through unaffected. Through Selective Sulfite Capture, sulfites are filtered to reveal more of the wine's natural flavors and aromas. TO AIR, OR NOT TO AIR? Because some wines prefer to be aerated, Üllo was designed to purify and aerate wine in the same pour. With a simple twist, you can opt to aerate your wine if desired. The purified wine flows Ullo in a visually appealing helical shape allowing the wine to breathe. BY THE GLASS, OR BY THE BOTTLE. The Ullo purifier works comfortably on top of a variety of wine glasses, as well as the beautifully crafted Ullo carafe and decanter. When serving, Ullo can be returned to its base designed to capture any unruly drips. Üllo warrants that all our products will be free from defects in materials and workmanship for a period of 6 (six) months from the date of purchase.