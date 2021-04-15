Pinch Provisions

Wine Night Kit

$24.00

Put up your feet and pour a glass: it's time to wine down with the Wine Night Kit by Pinch Provisions. Useful for a formal soiree or a party of one, this kit will help wine-lovers make any "pour" decision. Includes: Wine glass marker, coasters (2), stain removing spray, "If you can read this, bring me some wine" socks, decision coin, wine removing towelettes (3), gold-tone wine stopper, gold-tone corkscrew. The Details Pair with a bottle of wine for the perfect gift Measures approx 5" w x 4" H x 1.75" D Set of 11 Revolve Style No. PPRO-WU40 Manufacturer Style No. WINE NIGHT 1 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.