Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Fred & Friends
Wine Lives – Cat Corkscrew
$12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
WINE LIVES is the purrfect home bar companion! Hidden inside its soft-touch ABS handle is a double- hinged corkscrew, a bottle opener, and a serrated foil cutter.
Need a few alternatives?
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Now S Knife Block Set
$281.50
$99.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Dubost Laguiole
Steak Knives, Set Of 6
C$111.95
from
Williams-Sonoma
BUY
PB-JIFE
Peanut Butter Knife
$12.95
from
The Grommet
BUY
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Knife With Blade Cover & Cutting Board Set
$16.99
$9.99
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Fred & Friends
Fred & Friends
Cozy Up Mitten Silicone Tea Infuser
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Fred & Friends
Fred Narwhal Pushpins
$8.56
from
Amazon
BUY
Fred & Friends
Bear Hands Oven Mitt
$20.00
from
Wayfair
BUY
Fred & Friends
Polar Picks Ceramic Toothpick Dispenser
$16.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
Teroforma
Wine Twirl Set
$22.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
LocalGemCo
22oz. Mug | Boss Babe
$12.95
$11.01
from
Etsy
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Nomu Orange Decanter
$41.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Now S Knife Block Set
$281.50
$99.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted