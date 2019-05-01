Williams Sonoma

Wine Glass Dual Tip Markers, Set Of 2

C$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams Sonoma

Our dual-tipped metallic markers are perfect for customizing wine glasses with names, designs, messages and other creative decorations. Use them to differentiate drinks for guests or to label wines in a tasting. Featuring four colours, the set makes a unique hostess gift or stocking stuffer. Set of two dual-tipped markers: metallic red/metallic green and gold/silver. Nontoxic ink markers write on glass, crystal and glazed ceramics. Ink dries within 1–3 minutes, stays on throughout gatherings, then easily washes off with soap and water. When personalizing chilled glasses, simply write above the fill line.