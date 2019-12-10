Wine Condoms

Wine Condoms – Set Of 6

$18.97

Buy Now Review It

WINE CONDOMS: This protective wine covering was Invented by a mother son duo, inspired by a Macgyvered wine seal that looked like a makeshift condom. Unaware of the success that would come from this hilarious, yet effective solution to resealing opened bottles of wine, they set out to create this fun novelty gift. With a bigger is better mentality (pun intended), the newly upgraded wine condom version 2.0 is the ultimate in wine protection and preservation. SHRINK FIT TECHNOLOGY: The shrink to fit technology allows you to seal up almost any opened bottle, creating a water-tight and air-tight seal that is fully reusable! No need to buy separate bottle stoppers for different sized bottles, this is an all in one solution for storing your opened beverages, wine and more. The tight seal keeps oxygen out and liquid in, providing the ultimate spill protection while sealing in freshness. It is 99.9% effective preventing unplanned spills screw the cork. Use FUNCTIONAL AND FUNNY: Sure to put a smile, or awkward expression on even the most uptight wine snobs face, wine condoms are about being functional and fun. Set the mood with a bottle of wine and this silly yet practical beverage storage solution. Most bottle stoppers add too much length to be placed upright in the refrigerator once opened, wine condoms offers a solution to upright or side lying storage. The leak-proof technology means you can pick your favorite position; talking about storage of NOVELTY GAG GIFT: These wine stoppers make the perfect gift paired with a bottle of wine, or alone. The ideal gag gift for the friend that can’t quite loosen up. The reactions are priceless, and the functionality is unparalleled CELEBRITY APPROVED: Wine Condoms boast recognition from celebrities, national publications and televised programs like NBC's “TODAY” Show & CNBC “Make It”. Not only funny, but one of the most creative and functional solutions to resealing opened bottles. Amy Poehler, Sharon Stone, Mila Kunis and Melissa McCarthy have some!