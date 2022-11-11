LevysFriends

Levysfriends Wine Cat Art Print

$36.03

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A perfect addition to your gallery wall or as a unique gift. This is a digital print version of my original illustration on heavy paper. ● Available sizes: -A5 (14.8 x 21 cm) -A4 (29,7 x 21 cm) ● Prints: - the print comes without watermark - professionally printed on acid-free matte, premium paper - signed and dated by the artist on the back - frame and mat not included - Actual colours of the print may differ slightly from the colour on your screen The print comes with a free secret postcard :) Every order comes gift wrapped, so you don't need to worry about wrapping it yourself. You can send your gift directly to the recipient, I will include a hand written note if you wish as well. ● SHIPPING: Please note that I ship from Germany standard shipping period from Germany to Europe: 3 - 20 business days to USA, Canada, Australia and everywhere else: 5 - 25 business days Find my other prints here: Wine Cat: shorturl.at/ceQX3 Afternoon Nap: shorturl.at/CGHP9 Library Cat: shorturl.at/cltUY Hair Stylist: shorturl.at/afsv0 Reading: shorturl.at/agnO8 I'm Alissa Levy, a freelance illustrator based in Germany. My work captures female characters, plants and animals in an unusual everyday setting. I'm currently working from my studio in in my hometown Dortmund, where I creates my colourful pieces. Visit my Instagram for daily updates and more cute art: https://www.instagram.com/levysfriends/ Feel free to contact me with any questions or requests :)