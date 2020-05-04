Harry & David

Wine And Cheese Picnic Gift Set

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At

Great things go hand-in-hand, like elegant pink roses and exquisite Harry & David™ Rosé. This beautiful gift features both packed into a reusable basket, accompanied by Royal Verano® Pears wrapped in pink foil and pink sugar-dusted shortbread cookies for a delightfully festive appearance. Gouda cheese and olive oil and sea salt water crackers round out this thoughtful and delicious gift.