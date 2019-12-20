Penguin Random House
Wine And Cheese Pairing Swatchbook: 50 Pairings To Delight Your Palate
From the foremost master of cheese in the country, Max McCalman, comes a practical twist on wine and cheese pairings that includes detailed information about the history, production and unique flavor of fifty of the world’s finest cheeses, as well as the accompanying information about the best wine varietals and vintages to pair them with. The easy-to-navigate swatchbook format fans out to reveal the ideal wine and cheese match to make your happy hour a total hit. Stationery; 2013, Potter Style.
