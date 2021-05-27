Hoover

Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

WINDTUNNEL 3 TECHNOLOGY: Creates channels of suction to lift and remove surface and deeply embedded dirt STEERABLE TECHNOLOGY: to navigate smoothly around furniture, corners and other obstacles by simply twisting the handle in the direction you'd like to go MULTI-FLOOR ON/OFF BRUSHROLL: So you can move from carpet to hardwood with a press of a pedal LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighs less than 14 pounds with wand and tools EASY RINSE FILTER: Can be rinsed under running water and reused for long-lasting use Manage your cleaning tasks with a lightweight and easy maneuverable vacuum. The Hoover Air Steerable Bagless Upright is your answer to whole-home cleaning. Easily clean from room to room and go up or downstairs with this lightweight design. It also comes equipped with our exclusive WindTunnel 3 Technology that lifts and removes deep down embedded dirt with 3 channels of suction. The steerable design allows you to swivel and turn around objects with a flick of the wrist and the body reclines all the way to the floor to reach under furniture easily. The Hoover AirSteerable also has a telescopic handle with built-in wand that detaches with one simple touch, multi-floor brush roll on/off option allowing you to easily move from carpet to hard floors, a clear nozzle and a no-scuff bumper. And when you're done vacuuming, simply empty the debris with its convenient bottom-release cup.