rag & bone

Windsor Crêpe Blazer

$494.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Refresh your tailoring edit with the Windsor blazer from Rag & Bone, rendered in a white colorway this spring. The single-breasted silhouette has been made in the USA from fluid crêpe and features peaked lapels and front flap pockets for a classic look. Layer yours with denim to channel the downtown-cool attitude of the New York label. material: 82% triacetate, 18% polyester material II: 63% wool, 37% viscose material III: 82% triacetate, 18% polyester lining: 100% cupro, fully lined care instructions: dry clean flap pockets, welt pocket button fastening buttoned sleeves Designer colour name: white