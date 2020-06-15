M&R Industries

Window Bird Feeder

$39.95

🐦 ENJOY THE BEAUTY OF WILD BIRDS WITHOUT NEEDING BINOCULARS! If you are looking for a top-of-the-line birdhouse to attract birds right to your window, you will love our Nature’s Hangout Outdoor Window Bird Feeder! It is made from high transparency, see-through acrylic so you can study and appreciate the beauty of local bird species. Now you can enjoy bird watching from the comfort of your home while drinking your morning coffee, making dinner, or working at your desk! 🐦 THE EASIEST BIRD FEEDER YOU’LL EVER CLEAN… We created our high-end bird houses with you in mind. The removable tray makes it easy to quickly and easily clean. Simply remove the tray, and discard any debris and old seeds. You can also quickly wipe down the surface with a wet towel to get rid of any dirt or water marks. And you don’t have to worry about seed staying wet inside these birdhouses. We made drain holes in the tray and main feeder so seed can properly dry. Enjoy! 🐦 PROVIDES HOURS OF ENJOYMENT FOR CHILDREN, CATS, & THE ELDERLY! Maybe you're looking for great way to teach your curious child about nature and birds— or you’re trying to keep your lazy cat entertained throughout the day— or maybe you’re looking for a way to help your elderly parents or grandparents feel at peace— Our Window Bird Feeder will provide hours of wholesome enjoyment for all ages! TIP: To make this a squirrel proof bird feeder, mount high on a window away from jump-off points. 🐦 THE PERFECT GIFT FOR BIRD WATCHERS! If you are looking for a thoughtful gift for that animal lover in your life, then you might consider giving them our large, Nature’s Hangout Birdfeeder House! It arrives at your door in beautiful gift packaging, and measures in at 9.5" (wide) x 9.17" (tall) x 4.3" (deep). It will definitely be a favorite gift that keeps on giving for years of bird watching pleasure— right outside their window! 🐦 INCLUDES OUR LIFETIME “STRONGEST SUCTION CUPS GUARANTEE.” Providing exceptional quality products and top notch customer service is our #1 Priority. We promise yo