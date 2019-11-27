Brooklyn Bicycle Co.

Willow 3 Bicycle

$599.99

Our signature step through bike, the Willow 3 is available in an inspiring array of colors. Equipped with color-matched fenders and chainguard, this stylish city bike allows for all-day, all-weather riding. You’ll be riding in comfort thanks to the swept-back handlebars and Selle Royal sprung saddle and grips. The low maintenance internally geared hub and cream puncture-resistant tires make the Willow 3 your must have city accessory.