Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Cutting Boards Set
$30.00
At Williams-Sonoma
Our Open Kitchen cutting board features contemporary rounded edges and a lightweight design that's easy to move around the kitchen or take out to the grill. A perimeter channel on one side of the board captures juices, making it ideal for meat carving. The flat side is perfect for everyday chopping. The board is made of dishwasher-safe polypropylene, which resists bacteria, stains and odors.