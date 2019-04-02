V&A Museum

William Morris Pruning Shears

$14.99 $11.99

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

Add Victorian flourish to your gardening with our gorgeous pruning shears. Created by the Victoria and Albert Museum, they feature handles adorned with the "Bower" wallpaper print by designer William Morris. With nonstick blades and a safety catch, these lightweight shears are perfect for gardeners and art enthusiasts alike. To quote William Morris, "Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful."