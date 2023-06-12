Marshall

Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$119.99 $99.99

TAKE MARSHALL SOUND WITH YOU, EVERYWHERE: Willen is the mighty portable speaker that is made to go everywhere with you DESIGN THAT SHAKES OFF THE ELEMENTS: Willen comes with a top-of-class IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating so it’s always ready for the road PLAYTIME THAT WON’T LET YOU DOWN: Ready to roll whenever you are with a hefty 15+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge ATTACH WILLEN ANYWHERE WITH THE STRAP: The ultimate multi-purpose speaker with its flexible positioning and mounting strap PAIR, PLAY AND BRING THE LOUD: The shortest distance between you and your music is Willen – just pair and play without any complicated set-up CONNECT MORE SPEAKERS WITH STACK MODE: Stack Mode raises the stakes with a sound larger than Willen – combine multiple speakers and create a sound as big as your imagination BUILT-IN MICROPHONE: Make sure your voice is heard with Willen’s built-in microphone. Answer and reject calls using the front-mounted control knob and enjoy some hands-free chat Willen is the mighty portable speaker that is made to go everywhere with you. Built with one 2’’ full range driver and two passive radiators, this speaker brings you the heavy Marshall sound you can’t live without. A top-of-class IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating means it’s always ready for the road. Willen brings together the iconic Marshall design with a ruggedness that dares you to push its limits. All this, plus its hefty 15+ hours of listening on a single charge and mounting strap mean that Willen is raring to go wherever you go.The shortest distance between you and your music is Willen – just pair and play without any complicated set-up. Get hands on with your music with the equaliser presets in the app and the multi-directional control knob on the unit. Answer, reject or end a call with a few simple clicks and the built-in microphone will make sure that no one misses a word. This compact powerhouse is the ultimate multi-tasker but your music is king. Willen comes with Stack Mode – just connect it to multiple other Willen speakers to amplify your sound with an immersive multi-speaker session. Power your music with Marshall signature sound every single time, even when the session isn’t planned