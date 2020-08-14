Lonely

Willa Bikini Port

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lonely

A supportive, underwire bikini style with bust dart for added shape and lift. Excellent support is created with a custom Lonely underwire. This style is fully lined, and fastens with a single clip closure at the back. Shoulder straps feature adjusters to achieve the perfect fit. In a shimmering Italian made lycra. Returns are available for this item. 83% polyamide, 12% polyester, 5% elastane (main) 88% nylon, 12% elastane (lining) Minami wears 14D and XL.