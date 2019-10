Cie Denim

Will Jeans

Will is our original inverted high-rise jean. Features belt loops that wrap around the ankle, back pockets up the calf and a waistband made from the original ankle hem. Every pair is constructed in NYC out of hand selected vintage denim making each pair one of a kind. High rise - ankle hem waist band Medium blue wash Relaxed fit Model is 5'8 and wearing size 26 100% COTTON