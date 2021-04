Wildflower

Moo Moo Cow Print Iphone Case

$35.00 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 49598675; Color Code: 801 Cow patterned iPhone case from Wildflower. Plastic hard shell case with rubber bumper to protect phone from bumps + scratches. Content + Care - Plastic, rubber - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Fits iPhones 6/7/8, 6+/7+/8+, X/XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Select your size above.