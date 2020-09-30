Wildflower

At Anthropologie

Formulated with arnica to promote healing, this CBD-infused balm boasts a refreshing blend of peppermint and menthol to cool and soothe. From headaches and sunburns to joint and muscle pains, it's a calming must-have for any holistic care kit. **How to use**: Apply after a hot bath or shower for better absorption. **Key Ingredients** * CBD and Hemp Seed Oil: Brimming with essential fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E, CBD oil and hemp seed oil function as emollients to soothe, moisturize, and restore. Rich in cannabidiol, CBD may provide calming relief to irritated, inflamed, or blemish-prone skin; hemp seed oils are full of linoleic and oleic acids which may minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. **About Wildflower** Founded in Vancouver in 2012, Wildflower is a small caring team on a mission to connect people with the healing power of plants. With a commitment to transparency, sustainability, and freedom, Wildflower delivers a line of holistic wellness products that are formulated with full-spectrum CBD extracts and natural, plant-derived ingredients. *This item contains CBD and is only available to ship to the following U.S. states: AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, IL, IN, KS, ME, MA, MT, NV, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY*