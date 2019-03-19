Le Specs

Wilderness Aviator-style Gold-tone Optical Glasses

2019 marks a pretty special year for Le Specs - not only is it the Australian brand's 40th anniversary, but it also kicks off the launch of its first optical range, too. Part of the debut collection, this 'Wilderness' design is handmade from gold-tone metal that's tipped with tortoiseshell acetate and fitted with clear lenses that you can easily swap for your own prescription. The retro aviator-style frames will instantly make your oldest outfits feel cooler. Come in a designer-stamped hard case.