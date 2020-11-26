KaBloom

Wilderbom Seedbom

£3.95

Buy Now Review It

At Kabloom

Contains: Yarrow, Cornflower Mixed, Cosmos White/Rose, Candytuft, African Daisy, Poppy Shirley & Nigella Mixed. Pull the pin and throw or drop Seedboms into areas that are in need of brightening up. Seedboms like bare soil, natural light and to be kept damp whilst growing. Full instructions are included on inside of each Seedbom sleeve. Seedboms will biodegrade into the environment, leaving only plants behind. For more details head on over to ‘How they work‘. For best results use within 1 year of purchase.