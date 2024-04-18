Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
FP Collection
Wilder Embellished Sling Bag
£88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
West Side Studded Sling
BUY
£148.00
Free People
Rains
Cargo Box Bag
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2l
BUY
£48.00
Lululemon
ODODOS
Unisex Mini Belt Bag
BUY
$13.98
Amazon
More from FP Collection
FP Collection
Pamela Double Stack Platform Heels
BUY
$168.00
Free People
FP Collection
Copenhagen Pointed Boots
BUY
£268.00
Free People
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall
BUY
$78.00
Free People
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall
BUY
£78.00
Free People
More from Cross-Body
Free People
West Side Studded Sling
BUY
£148.00
Free People
FP Collection
Wilder Embellished Sling Bag
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Rains
Cargo Box Bag
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2l
BUY
£48.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted