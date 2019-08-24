DESCRIPTION
A labor of love by Rose-Marie Swift, founder of rms beauty, debuts her highly anticipated curated collection of colors perfect for everyday wear.
This luxurious natural satin-finish lipstick is enriched with the signature rms beauty oil. Rich and powerful in anti-oxidants, this lipstick offers ultimate hydration and maximum color pay-off.
temptation: a classic pinky-mauve
flight of fancy: a modern vibrant coral
magic hour: a muted earthy mauve
firestarter: a fiery red orange
unbridled passion: a cool mod pink
rms red: an orange red
pretty vacant: a vivacious pink
rebound: a ruby red
breathless: a blush nude
russian roulette: a deep berry
vogue rose: a rose tone coral
rapture: a brick red
sweet nothing: an electric mauve
jezebel: a raspberry red
brain teaser: a medium pink brown
Note, colors vary on some computer screens