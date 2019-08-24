Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
RMS Beauty

Wild With Desire Lipstick

$28.00
At RMS Beauty
DESCRIPTION HOW TO APPLY INGREDIENTS A labor of love by Rose-Marie Swift, founder of rms beauty, debuts her highly anticipated curated collection of colors perfect for everyday wear. This luxurious natural satin-finish lipstick is enriched with the signature rms beauty oil. Rich and powerful in anti-oxidants, this lipstick offers ultimate hydration and maximum color pay-off. temptation: a classic pinky-mauve flight of fancy: a modern vibrant coral magic hour: a muted earthy mauve firestarter: a fiery red orange unbridled passion: a cool mod pink rms red: an orange red pretty vacant: a vivacious pink rebound: a ruby red breathless: a blush nude russian roulette: a deep berry vogue rose: a rose tone coral rapture: a brick red sweet nothing: an electric mauve jezebel: a raspberry red brain teaser: a medium pink brown Note, colors vary on some computer screens
Featured in 1 story
7 Wedding Makeup Trends That Work On Every Bride
by Megan Decker