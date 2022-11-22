Lovehoney

Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece)

$89.99 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

With 11 specially selected toys for sexy fun in endless erotic combinations, including an all-time favorite rabbit vibrator and little butt plug for first-time anal fun, no two nights will ever be the same. Welcome to the weekend. Experiment with a magical mixture of cock rings, vibrators, jiggle balls, anal beads, rabbit and masturbator, and set the night alight. G-Spot Vibrator: Firm with a bulbous tip, the multi-speed vibrator can be paired with a clitoral vibe for custom dual-point stimulation. Vibrating Rabbit Ears: A wired controller makes it easy for you or your lover to operate this rabbit's 4 vibration speeds, while soft ears provide tantalizing tickles. Butt Plug: Slip in this slim butt plug to enjoy the amazing additional sensations that arise from a little internal pleasure. Rabbit Vibrator: A great option for solo pleasure when your lover's elsewhere - or perhaps they'd rather use it on you? Trembling rabbit ears offer clitoral tickles, while an enlarged head cranks up internal pleasure. Penis Stroker: A realistic entry thrills from the start, while the clear TPE material means you can watch each stroke. Grip the toy to up the sensations and push yourself to climax. Anal Beads: Slip them in then pull them out at the point of climax for orgasmic intensity. The graduated sizing builds pressure while a T-bar base keeps things safe. Jiggle Balls: Wear the jiggle balls around the house for gentle arousal prior to shared play. Free-roaming internal balls offer gentle stimulation as you move. Rabbit Cock Ring: Focus vibration attention on the clitoris with this rabbit cock ring, whose protruding rabbit ears offer uninterrupted contact during grinding penetration. The mini bullet vibe can also be removed and used independently. Requires 2 x LR41 batteries (4 included). Cock Ring Set: Super-stretchy with pleasure beads around the edge, this set offers tailored restriction to fit your size and needs. (Results may vary). All toys will benefit hugely from a liberal application of water-based lube. The toys in this kit require a total of 6 x AA batteries (sold separately). Our customers say... "Perfect for beginners, especially for the price and the variety." "Beginner friendly, easy to use, amazingly effective." "Now that I've been able to try a variety of toys I have a clearer idea of what I will be looking for next." Battery Warnings: Button Cell (LR44/LR41) WARNING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains hazardous batteries that can cause serious injuries if swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. Seek medical attention immediately if it is suspected the batteries have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. Store spare batteries securely. Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely.